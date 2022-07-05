It’s known that working in the garden can relieve stress, whether it’s actual work of playing in the dirt or just appreciating the fruits of your labor. Blue in the landscape is not dominant. However, there is nothing more soothing and relaxing than the color blue.

At the Botanical Garden in Huntsville, several plants are blossoming blue and showing off their color. Vitex or Chaste Tree is great for full sun and is like a large Crape Myrtle with blue flowers. It is also great for bringing in pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds. Althea or Rose of Sharon is a type of Hibiscus that can withstand full sun or partial shade and blooms in other colors if you don’t have full sun.

The blue Hydrangea is a must, and blue Hydrangea can bloom blue, especially if you have acidic soil. Salvia, also known as Sage, is black and blue and usually grows about 2 to 3 feet tall. It has a black bud and a deep blue flower which is great for pollinators. Another perennial great for pollinators is called Catmint. Catmint is good for butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees while keeping deer out of it. Any other color flower can be pleasing, but if you want to relax and unwind, why not plant a blue flowering plant in your botanical garden?

