ALABAMA (WHNT) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers, first responders and members of the North Alabama community honored fallen Huntsville Police Department (HPD) Officer Garrett Crumby as he was taken to his final resting place in Tuscaloosa.

Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shots-fired call on March 28 at the Governors House Drive apartments. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died from those injuries. HPD Officer Albert Morin was also shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

Crumby has been remembered as brave, selfless, and someone who loved to protect and serve.

During the funeral, Crumby’s sister, Courtney spoke on their childhood and shared memories of her brother ‘protecting the family’ in his Batman costume as a child. Courtney was emotional but chuckled at the memory, “He was not Garrett, he was Batman.”

“Without a doubt, he was really a true hero and he was always destined to be one,” Courtney continued. “His heart was always being a helping hand.”

An estimated 350-400 patrol cars escorted Officer Crumby through the city of Huntsville, and many of those stayed with the procession all the way to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where Crumby will be laid to rest.

News 19 had crews throughout the procession to capture the community taking a pause to honor Crumby’s ultimate sacrifice. Here are photos from different areas along the procession.

If you took any photos or videos and would like to share them with News 19, send them to interactive@whnt.com.