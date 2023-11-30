HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of Ja’Marious Logan has announced funeral arrangements for the Huntsville teen whose remains were found earlier this month.

The family told News 19 Thursday that a homegoing for Logan will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Progressive Union Church in Huntsville.

Logan, known as “June” by friends and family, was originally reported missing on Sept. 27. He was last seen on Sept. 25 near the L-R Patton apartments in Huntsville.

Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy told News 19 that remains were found off Spearhill Road in a rural area of Sylacauga around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The Huntsville Police Department identified them as Logan’s. On Nov. 17, police said four people had been arrested in connection with Logan’s kidnapping and death.

Since his disappearance, several community groups have organized events to support the family and call for answers.

At one such event on Nov. 18, Logan’s aunt Angela Lovelady remembered him as a generous soul.

“He was king June, he was a protector, he was a great friend,” Lovelady said. “That nature of his may have gotten him in a predicament that may have cost him his life. All is not lost, June’s life is not in vain, we will continue to love him and keep his name alive.”

The family has asked that anyone interested in donating to help with expenses donate to a GoFundMe set up to help. You can find that here.