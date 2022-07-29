MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – School will be in session for some North Alabama students starting next week, and if you’re in need of school supplies… there’s an opportunity to get your hands on some this weekend.

Tam’s Beauty Supply Store & Salon, in partnership with Landers McClarty Nissan and Mercedes Benz of Huntsville, have teamed up to host a school supply giveaway Saturday, July 30th.

This giveaway is for all students, kindergarten through college. Notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, glue sticks – anything you need for school this year you’re likely to find at the giveaway.

The beauty supply store opened just around a month ago, formerly known as Tam’s Natural Solutions Salon, owner Tamara Bozeman says the community has been so supportive of her business that she wanted to give back in return.

“We wanted to give back to the students that are actually in school. It’s hard times for everybody, things are getting more expensive… so, we wanted to help as many families as we can,” Bozeman told News 19.

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a free event, but supplies are limited.

If you’d like to donate supplies, you can take them to Landers McClarty Nissan or Mercedes Benz of Huntsville on Friday, July 29th.