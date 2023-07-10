HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death of men in the United States. African-American men are at special risk, with the highest death rate of any racial or ethnic group, according to the Urology Health Foundation.

The Madison County Health Department is providing free prostate cancer screenings Tuesday, July 11. The screenings will be provided from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The address for the facility is 301 Max Luther Dr., Huntsville, AL 35811. The number for the health department facility is (256) 539-3711.