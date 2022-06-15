HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for something to do with the kiddos and are saving your pennies, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has just the thing for you!

HPD’s North Precinct is hosting a FREE movie night on Thursday, June 16 at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center, located at 3011 Sparkman Drive Northwest.

Families are welcome to come and watch a screening of the movie “Encanto” starting at 7 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend the event is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free popcorn and soda will be provided for the first 200 people, and a bicycle will be given away.

You can learn more about the event on Facebook.