HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With gun ownership comes responsibility, so the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created classes to teach people about firearm safety in a low-stress, family-friendly environment.

The Introduction to Handgun course covers safe handling and storage of firearms, the parts of semi-automatic pistols and revolvers, marksmanship and live fire on paper and steel targets.

Department of Conservation Hunter Education Coordinator, Scott Kellenberger, told News 19 the idea for the classes began after law enforcement officers noticed safety problems at gun ranges.

“We saw quite a few people who were not proficient and some who were not safe, so we decided we needed to provide classes to help improve that situation,” Kellenberger explained.

All firearms and ammunition are provided, but students who have their own handguns and appropriate ammunition are welcome to bring them.

Kellenberger told News 19 that these classes can also save firearm users a lot of money. “If you go search pistol classes you will pay $100-$300 a day, give or take. You’re going to be providing your own pistol and your own ammunition. We charge a $12 heritage license, which you have to have to use our ranges anyway.”

Classes are geared toward people who have never shot with a coach. Each student will have their own instructor which will allow participants to easily and comfortably ask questions.

“Our goal is to have them become safe, stand-alone shooters and we invite them to come to these classes until they just don’t need us anymore,” Kellenberger shared.

Participants must be 16 years or older and it is recommended you register online prior to the class as there are limited spots available. Registration and more information can be found here.