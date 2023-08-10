GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local dentist is once again hosting an event aimed at providing care for those in the community who may not normally be able to afford regular dentist visits.

Dr. Chris Harper, Dr. Aaron George, Dr. Austin Baker and all of the staff at Total Dental Care will host their annual event which offers free dental care and a canned food drive.

This year’s event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 25 at the office, located at 1724 Gunter Avenue, Suite A in Guntersville.

Registration for the event will start “promptly” at 7 a.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone who arrives before 7 a.m. will be able to sign up on a sheet before the doors open in order to “establish” their place in line.

Guidelines for the free dental care include:

Only one service per patient (cleaning, filling, extraction, etc.)

Must be 19 or older

Must bring a valid government-issued photo ID

Bring a list of all medications

A minimum donation of 2 canned goods (more is welcome)

Extensive surgical extractions cannot be performed during this event, organizers say, and any patients who have dental insurance are also not eligible.

For more details, you can visit their website here, or call (256) 582-2248. You can also stay up-to-date on any changes by following the social media event page here.