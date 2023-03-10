HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Near the end of March, people will have a chance to take free yoga classes at many popular spots in Huntsville.

Huntsville Yoga Week will take place March 20th through the 26th.

Light on Yoga Fitness has partnered with local businesses to provide free yoga classes at all of the Huntsville communities favorite spots around town. The all-level classes will be open to anyone who would like to participate.

Yoga classes will take place at Bridge Street Town Centre, Old Black Bear, Burritt on the Mountain, Village of Providence, Stovehouse, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Lowe Mill, MidCity District and the Orion Amphitheater.

Monday, March 20, a class will be held at Bridge Street Town Center at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday March 21, a class will be held at Old Black Bear at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, classes will be held at Village of Providence at 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Thursday March 23, a class will be held at Stovehouse at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24, classes will be held at the US Space and Rocket Center at 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, a class will be held at Mid City at 9:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 26, a class will be held at the Orion Ampitheater at 10:00 a.m.

For more information about the classes head to the Light on Yoga Fitness website. People who cannot make it to these events can enjoy free yoga and $5 areial classes being offered all week at the Light On Yoga Fitness studio.

People need to register for all classes ahead of time. Those attending the community yoga events need to bring a mat and dress comfortably.