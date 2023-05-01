HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Summer break is closer than you think, which means parents everywhere are about to begin the tug-of-war between their children’s boredom and their personal sanity.

Thankfully, there are some local, free activities that are as fun for the kids as they are for your budget!

Stars and Strikes is offering free bowling for kids up to 15 years old now through August 18, 2023. The Kids Bowl Free program allows two free games per day Mondays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

While the games are free, the shoes are not. The required footwear can be rented at $3.99 for kids sizes and $4.99 for adults.

There is also a four-person pass available for $39.95, or a two-person pass for $34.95, which will allow adults to enjoy two free games a day along with their kids during the program dates.

Of course, families can also visit the arcade, escape room, play bumper cars or face off in laser tag along with several other activities.

Before playing their first game, all children are required to register, which you can do here.

Stars and Strikes is located at 930 Old Monrovia Rd. in Huntsville.