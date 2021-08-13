Free backpacks, supplies, and snow cones at the Community Fun & Wellness Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Celebrate the end of the first week of school with the Community Fun & Wellness Festival on August 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will be 288 backpacks filled with school supplies (first come, first serve), free snow cones to the first 100 attendees, music, food trucks, and giveaways. There will also be different health centers set up with information and resources.

The free event is hosted at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center, behind the north Huntsville Public Library, at 3011-A Sparkman Drive NW in Huntsville.

In celebration of National Health Center Week, Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., HAPPI Health, and Thrive Alabama are joining to host this community wellness event.