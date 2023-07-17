MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are welcoming in all fans for a free movie night on July 20 – while paying homage to their parent club Los Angeles Angels.

The Trash Pandas are hosting a free screening of the 1994 sports comedy ‘Angels in the Outfield’, sponsored by Floor & Décor!

Gates are set to open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m., and the entire community is encouraged to attend. Fans will get the opportunity to sit on the outfield grass while enjoying the movie on the big screen just beyond the right field wall.

Admission and parking at Toyota Field are free for the event. Concessions are available for purchase at the field, but people can bring an empty water bottle to fill up at the stadium if they’d like!

For more information on the event or to register for tickets, you can visit the Trash Pandas website.