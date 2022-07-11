HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County public school teachers will be able to begin shopping for free school supplies and resources on Monday from Free 2 Teach.

Free 2 Teach provides free resources to nearly 4,000 teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems, benefitting over 50,000 students, according to the organization.

Organizers expect to see more teachers than ever shopping this year as Huntsville-Madison County continues to grow, and prices continue to rise.

“Our goal is to get supplies into the hands of children who need them most and to alleviate the financial stress teachers face when sourcing teaching materials and resources for their classrooms and students,” Alison Kling, Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, said in a press release.

Donors from across the community – individuals, foundations and companies – have supported the mission of Free 2 Teach to ensure every child, regardless of economic background, has the tools they need to succeed.

One teacher from Buckhorn High School said, “Our school is just under 30% free and reduced lunch and that is spread out. When you’ve got that many students you want to make sure to get them what they need so they can grow and learn, without the pressure of worrying if their families can afford the supplies.”

In 2021, Free 2 Teach gave away $1.38 million in school supplies. Over the last 11 years, the organization says it has donated $9 million in school supplies.

“Our team has been working hard to prepare the store for this school year and we are excited to serve

educators from public schools across our community during what has been a particularly difficult time

for teachers and families,” says Alison Kling, Executive Director of Free 2 Teach.

The Free 2 Teach store is located at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road SW which is in the area of Brahan Spring Park. If teachers are planning to shop they will need to register and schedule their visit here.

The store will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They expect around 96 teachers to attend each day. If you’d like to donate to Free 2 Teach, visit their website here.