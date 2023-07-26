HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former NASA astronaut and Huntsville native will give a presentation about her new book and sign copies Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m.

Dr. Jan Davis piloted NASA jets and completed three spaceflights for a total of 673 hours in orbit. In her book, Dr. Davis explores her family’s history of flight and how a father and daughter served their country over the course of 50 years.

The book is titled “Air Born: Two generations in Flight.” The book traces her father’s World War II aviation service and her own journey to space.

Dr. Davis wrote this book about her and her father because he is Ben Smotherman. Smotherman was a B-17 pilot who was shot down over Holland in July 1943. He kept a wartime log that chronicled his flight training, combat missions and eventual capture and interrogation. He spent 21 months as a prisoner of war.

The presentation and book signing are free to attend and the public is encouraged to attend. It will be held in the Discovery Theater at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Copies of Dr. Davis’ book are available to purchase for $30 at the Rocket Center’s website here. Copies must be picked up onsite.