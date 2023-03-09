NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Did you know you can feed an entire family for just $5?

News 19 is proud to support Bank Independent for their 9th annual Food Share, also known as the “Feed the Family for $5” campaign. All monetary and food donations stay right here in the Tennessee Valley, benefitting numerous food banks across the region.

In 2022, the Food Share campaign raised over $20,000 in cash and fed approximately 6,200 families.

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash can be dropped off at any Bank Independent location or by the PayPal link found here. For a list of Bank Independent locations, click here.

On March 24, the final day of the campaign, News 19’s Kelley Smith will be at the Star Super Market on Pratt Avenue in Huntsville to help collect food and cash donations. Several other members of the News 19 team, as well at The Weather Authority may also make an appearance!

Along with Star Super Market, there are several other grocery stores across the area where you can go to drop off food donations. Here’s a list:

Foodland Sheffield – 104 Montgomery Avenue

Foodland Killen – 1161 US-72

Foodland Moulton – 15342 Court St

Price Less Foods Russellville – 14001 US-43

Hometown Market Athens – 100 US-31

Star Super Market Huntsville – 702 Pratt Ave

“The charities we work with do vital work providing aid to families going through tough times. With the support from each of our communities, they are able to make a real difference in the lives of those they serve,” Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of Bank Independent, said in a statement.

Donations collected during the campaign will be taken to local organizations that maintain food banks for communities across the area. Here’s a list:

Help Center of Florence

Food Bank of North Alabama

Franklin County DHR

The Meal Barrell Project (Sheffield)

Limestone County DHR

Sidney’s Safe Foundation

Committee on Church Cooperation (Decatur)

Neighborhood Christian Center (Decatur)

Manna House (Huntsville)

The Food Share campaign is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program, which puts on several drives throughout the year including Shelter Share to benefit local animal shelters, Toy Share to collect toys for the holidays, and School Share, which News 19 also participated in during the summer.

If you have any questions about Food Share or where to donate, reach out to a Bank Independent location or News 19 at interactive@whnt.com.