HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The pandemic has forced many businesses to change some of the ways they operate over the last two years, and food banks are no different.

The recent uptick in cases has forced the Food Bank of North Alabama to get creative in ways they package and deliver food to community members in need. From drive-thru mobile pantries to virtual food drives, the food bank tries to limit contact whenever possible. They say this is helpful but can sometimes create a void between the organization and those they are helping.

Since the start of the pandemic, the amount of people needing food assistance has been steadily climbing.

Shirley Schofield, CEO of Food Bank of North Alabama says that while the bank does have enough food, something they haven’t always had enough of is volunteers. She says this is because as cases increase, volunteers often decrease.

Schofield says it’s been a team effort to find new ways to quickly get food out to those in need.

“We have a lot more packaged food that comes in boxes which is easier for us,” Schofield said. “Without the volunteers to package and sort through the food, we have to have things that are already packaged and ready to go…more boxed items and things like that.”

Recently, the food bank has also received a lot more fresh produce. Schofield says this has been a lifesaver when it comes to getting nutritious food out to the community, especially when those receiving the food may be sick with the virus.

The bank is always looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in donating food or volunteering you can sign up here.