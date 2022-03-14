HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Food Bank of North Alabama has continued serving thousands of families, despite facing a number of problems since the beginning of the pandemic. Even as we enter a lull in case numbers, that doesn’t mean problems have gone away; in fact, new ones are popping up.

The Food Bank feeds more than 80,000 people in the 11 counties they serve.

“We have been, for many years, really trying to focus as much as we can on healthier items, lots of proteins, things that are even harder for people with food insecurity to get their hands on,” CEO Shirley Schofield told News 19.

Schofield said this has gotten more difficult lately, with donations taking a dip and supply chain issues backing up deliveries.

“We’ve actually, recently, for the first time had to purchase a truckload of chicken, frozen chicken. We’ve never had to do that before,” she said.

She said this is because the USDA, which supplies most of their frozen meats hasn’t sent a shipment of it in months.

“We’re really reliant on our donations. Donations are about 40% of what we provide, and the other 40% is from the USDA, so when both of those channels of sourcing are struggling because of supply chain issues, that means we are having to purchase a lot more than we had expected.”

Schofield said they already tightly monitor the amount of money they have to spend. Now, with the latest spikes in food and fuel costs there’s potential for another speed bump. One that would not only affect the food bank, but the number of people they serve.

Schofield says they’ve already started to see a rise in clients since the price hikes.

“Even during normal times, that’s one of the biggest things people have to struggle, whether or not to buy food or struggle with their transportation costs,” she said.

That’s why she says it’s crucial the Food Bank is prepared to provide for those who need it most. To donate monetarily or learn more, click here.