FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is hosting a yard sale fundraiser for Chloe’s Fund this weekend.

Chloe’s Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps take care of shelter animals with severe medical needs. Debby Nelson, the organization’s founder, told News 19 that she named it after her own dog who had many medical issues later in her life.

Nelson said the organization has helped save over 700 animals since it was founded in 2017.

“Last year we spent $65,000,” Nelson said. “That’s a lot of money. And we raise it ourselves.”

Nelson said the organization is almost entirely funded by the community. Even the items at the yard sale were donated by local residents.

“We get tons of things donated from everyone around here,” Nelson said.

Cheryl Jones, Director of Animal Services at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter, told News 19 that this fund is a literal life-saver for these animals.

“There are a lot of smaller communities where the shelters can’t do that, so those are animals that get euthanized. Because there’s no budget, there’s no one to help,” Jones said. “So for us, it represents a much lower euthanasia number than has been typical in past years.”

You can visit the yard sale on September 30 and 31 from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Find the Chloe’s Fund Facebook page here.