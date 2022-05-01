HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The annual Fitness in the Park program is back in 2022 with new workouts, new energy and new faces!

Mayor Tommy Battle, in collaboration with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and his Healthy Huntsville initiative, is happy to offer the free, one-hour classes at 9 a.m. every Saturday in May through June.

Healthy Huntsville Coordinator Kevin Ready said, “Great instructors, a beautiful outdoor setting, and the energy and companionship of others combine to make Fitness in the Park a fun, invigorating, and first-rate investment in your physical and mental health, all for only one hour of your time.”

Expert instructors will teach a variety of classes and styles of workouts. These can also be modified to the participant’s comfort level.

Returning instructor Karissa Spears of Kurvy Fitness, says she wants people to know working out doesn’t have to be a chore.

“It can be exciting, fun and exhilarating all at the same time. That’s why I love Fitness in the Park! It’s a great opportunity to try new workouts and figure out what format is best for you. Movement, regardless of the intensity, is great for the body and soul!”

The list of dates and classes is below:

Saturday, May 7: Fit Camp with J’Que from Fitness DEFY’d

Saturday, May 14: POUND with Fancy Franklin Fitness & Health

Saturday, May 21: Dance Fitness with MERC Fitness Asylum

Saturday, May 28: Zumba with Stephanie Mills

Saturday, June 4: Kardio Dance Fitness with Karissa from Kurvy Fitness

Saturday, June 11: Yoga with Ryan

Saturday, June 18: Pure Barre with Pure Barre Huntsville

Saturday, June 25: Workout of the Day with CrossFit Impulse

All of the classes, except Zumba, which is available for kids 12 and older, are designed for those who are 16 and older. Minors will need to be with an adult.

The classes will take place at Big Spring Park East and the rain location will be the portico behind Huntsville Utilities at 112 Spragins Street. You can learn more at the Healthy Huntsville website or at their Facebook page.