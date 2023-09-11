Tennessee Valley comic fans and collecting enthusiasts get excited, there is a new convention coming to the area!(Photo: Adobe Stock Image)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Tennessee Valley comic fans and collecting enthusiasts get excited, there is a new convention coming to the area!

The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is hosting its first Collector Con this weekend, September 16-17.

Organizers say they will have several special guests and vendors, as well as artists and authors, to meet and greet. There will also be merch available for attendees to buy, panels to attend, tabletop gaming, live-streams, and of course, cosplay contests.

Ticket prices start at $15, check their website for more ticket information.

The Sand Mountain Amphitheater is located at 700 SMPA Blvd. in Albertville. For more information on the event, you can check out the website here, or stay in the know by following updates on their Facebook page here.