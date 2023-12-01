MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT)- A Morgan County woman is looking for help after a fire destroyed the home she had lived in for 62 years.

Helen Oakes says 62 years of memories disappeared in smoke in a matter of minutes. She is currently staying with her son, but with Christmas just a few weeks away, she says she wants to be able to go home.

“I’m just not used to staying away from home,” she said.

Helen was at the store when her home caught fire — only to return to her house in flames.

Her son Phillip, who thought she was inside, ran into the home while it was burning to attempt to rescue his mother and her two dogs.

“I was tryna go through the front door… to make sure she was out, or whatever. And then the front porch is falling in, so I went through the side, but I didn’t make it ten feet. The smoke came over me, so I had to feel my way back out,” said Phillip.

Helen told News 19 that she lost years of memories and keepsakes from her children and grandchildren. She even lost her identification.

More than anything, though, she misses the pictures.

“I lost all my pictures, my billfold, my driver’s license and everything, but my daughter has ordered my driver’s license,” said Helen Oakes.

She had no insurance, so replacing what she had is out of the question. Now she’s asking for people to help her clean the debris off her yard. Helen said she is also looking for a used mobile home.

“Well, yeah, I’m sad, but thats what I’m planning on doing: cleaning up. I’m just gon’ hunt up an old trailer, about two bedrooms. That’s plenty for me now,” said Oakes.

Helen is staying in a one-bedroom home with her son. However, she is hoping to get a home for Christmas. If want to help this family you can visit their GoFundMe.