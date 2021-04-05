Fill the Foodbank Million Meal Drive

WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Food insecurity is real for thousands of families in North Alabama.  The pandemic’s fallout puts more families, friends, frontline workers and those recovering from COVID-19 at risk. 

Last year, News 19’s virtual Fill the Food Bank drive raised enough for 784,133 meals or $112,019. Our 2021 goal is 1 million meals ($142,858).

The Food Bank of North Alabama serves 11 counties in Alabama and for every dollar donated, they provide almost 7 meals to the community.  That’s an amazing and much-needed feat! 

The Fill the Food Bank Million Meal Drive runs April 6 – May 10.  

Donating is easing.  

Ways to Donate

  • Text “Hunger” to 256-559-3299
  • Donate online at foodbanknorthal.org – they accept donations through credit/debit and PayPal.
  • Mail a check to Food Bank of North Alabama
    • P.O. Box 18607
    • Huntsville, Ala. 35804

Ways to Get Help

Food Bank Fast Facts:

  • Since March 15, 2020 the FB has distributed 11,413,916 meals (13,696,699 pounds) Typically, they distribute 8,938,842 meals (10,726,610 pounds) in that same time-frame.
  • During a normal year, the FB purchases 10 truckloads of food year.  Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve purchased 55 truckloads.
  • FB spent $1,381,522 on food purchases. They usually spend $350,000 a year on food purchases, mostly for their backpack programs.
  • The FB doubled their ability to provide food where people live instead of them having to come to us and tripled the number of families they’ve reached.
  • The FB held 88 mobile pantries since March 15, 2020, reaching 14,308 families. In a typical year, They would have reached 5,000 families through 60 mobile pantries.
  • More warehouses were added during the pandemic. They went from one warehouse in Huntsville to three warehouses, one in Madison, and one in Florence.

