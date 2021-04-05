Fill the Foodbank Million Meal Drive

Food insecurity is real for thousands of families in North Alabama. The pandemic’s fallout puts more families, friends, frontline workers and those recovering from COVID-19 at risk.
Last year, News 19’s virtual Fill the Food Bank drive raised enough for 784,133 meals or $112,019. Our 2021 goal is 1 million meals ($142,858).
The Food Bank of North Alabama serves 11 counties in Alabama and for every dollar donated, they provide almost 7 meals to the community. That’s an amazing and much-needed feat!
The Fill the Food Bank Million Meal Drive runs April 6 – May 10.
Donating is easing.
Ways to Donate
- Text “Hunger” to 256-559-3299
- Donate online at foodbanknorthal.org – they accept donations through credit/debit and PayPal.
- Mail a check to Food Bank of North Alabama
- P.O. Box 18607
- Huntsville, Ala. 35804
Ways to Get Help
- Food Bank of North Alabama has a food finder on their web page located under the Get Help tab. You can also call or text 211 for assistance, or visit 211connectsalabama.org
- Tennessee residents can also call or text 211 for assistance or go to tn211.myresourcedirectory.com
Food Bank Fast Facts:
- Since March 15, 2020 the FB has distributed 11,413,916 meals (13,696,699 pounds) Typically, they distribute 8,938,842 meals (10,726,610 pounds) in that same time-frame.
- During a normal year, the FB purchases 10 truckloads of food year. Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve purchased 55 truckloads.
- FB spent $1,381,522 on food purchases. They usually spend $350,000 a year on food purchases, mostly for their backpack programs.
- The FB doubled their ability to provide food where people live instead of them having to come to us and tripled the number of families they’ve reached.
- The FB held 88 mobile pantries since March 15, 2020, reaching 14,308 families. In a typical year, They would have reached 5,000 families through 60 mobile pantries.
- More warehouses were added during the pandemic. They went from one warehouse in Huntsville to three warehouses, one in Madison, and one in Florence.