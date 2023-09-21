HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday, several organizations came together to host a produce farmer’s market.

Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., in collaboration with Publix and the Food Bank of North Alabama, hosted a Produce Farmers Market at the Huntsville Family Health Center.

At the market, the community was invited to walk up and choose from a variety of produce and all of the items available were free.

Organizers said this farmer’s market is part of their efforts to raise awareness about food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. They aim to bring more opportunities for people to have access to food.

“We have just recently gotten this, we call it a park-it market, and it’s really produce heavy. And our goal is to have it out on the road Monday through Friday doing smaller events where people can walk up and pick out what fruits and vegetables they want and like. And really kinda have it be an ongoing program that we’re gonna be doing,” Food Bank of North Alabama CEO Shirley Schofield said.

Organizers said they expected about 300 people to show up to today’s farmers market, but they estimated at the end of the day there were many more than that who showed up to pick out produce.

Here at News 19, we are partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama for the ‘Fill the Food Bank’ campaign.

According to the food bank, parents and guardians of nearly 60,000 children in North Alabama say their children sometimes skip meals, do not eat for a whole day or go hungry because there is not enough money to buy food for the household.

This year, our ‘Fill the Food Bank’ campaign focus is on monetary donations because every $1 donated to the Food Bank of North Alabama can create seven meals for local families.The food bank can get fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and more at a significantly lower price. This means your donation stretches a lot more than it would at the local grocery store.

Of course, non-perishable food items are ALWAYS accepted and encouraged! If you’d like to donate food items, you can drop those off at the Food Bank of North Alabama located at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW in Huntsville. Examples include peanut butter, canned proteins and meat, shelf-stable milk and healthy cereals.

If you’d like to donate monetarily, you can do so by texting “FOODBANK” to 345345 or by visiting the donation website here.