HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has partnered up with the Food Bank of North Alabama once again to help ‘Fill the Fod Bank’ and fight hunger, but we aren’t the only ones in the community aiming to make a difference.

Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. partners with the food bank in order to see that people in need get the proper care and food in order to live a healthy lifestyle. The agency does multiple events with the food bank including drive-thrus, and farmer’s markets where patients can walk up and pick out the produce they need.

“We have a partnership, we collaborate with local community resources, the food bank being one of them,” Princess Osby, Director of Enabling Services at Central North Alabama Health Services Inc., said. “

“So, the last event that we had this past Thursday, we were able to reach over 400, 500 families, to be able to, you know be that safety net for them when they don’t have food. At each event that we have partnered with the food bank, we have always had to gather more food items because there is always not enough at the time that we prepare for, but we definitely notice that it is a big need in our community.”

According to the food bank, parents and guardians of nearly 60,000 children in North Alabama say their children sometimes skip meals, do not eat for a whole day or go hungry because there is not enough money to buy food for the household.

This year, our ‘Fill the Food Bank’ campaign focus is on monetary donations because every $1 donated to the Food Bank of North Alabama can create seven meals for local families. The food bank can get fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and more at a significantly lower price. This means your donation stretches a lot more than it would at the local grocery store.

Just one day’s worth of lunch money could be used to feed over 42 people in North Alabama.

Of course, non-perishable food items are ALWAYS accepted and encouraged! If you’d like to donate food items, you can drop those off at the Food Bank of North Alabama located at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW in Huntsville. Examples include peanut butter, canned proteins and meat, shelf-stable milk and healthy cereals.

If you’d like to donate monetarily, you can do so by texting “FOODBANK” to 345345 or by visiting the donation website here.