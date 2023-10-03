(WHNT) – News 19 partnered with the Food Bank of North Alabama once again for the ‘Fill the Food Bank’ campaign. This year our goal was $5,000, but thanks to YOU, we raised five times that!

Fill the Food Bank benefits the Food Bank of North Alabama to help serve communities across the region.

Thanks to your donations, we were able to help the food bank create 187,726 MEALS for our local community. That’s $25,818!

That is one meal, plus some, for everyone facing food insecurity in the Tennessee Valley.

If you missed us, you can continue to donate online at the Fill the Food Bank website.