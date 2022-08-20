HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 and several community partners teamed up for the ‘Fill the Food Bank’ Blitz Day and it was a huge success! But, the drive isn’t over yet.

Fill the Food Bank benefits the Food Bank of North Alabama which serves communities all across North Alabama.

Even though Blitz Day was on August 18, the food drive continues until August 26.

Thanks to your donations, we are able to create OVER 15,000 MEALS for the community! We can’t thank everyone enough. If you missed us, you can still donate food items and monetary donations can be made in-store and online.

Food donations can still be made at the Food Bank of North Alabama, located at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW in Huntsville, or at any Alabama Credit Union branch in the area (Alabama Credit Union branches will not take cash). Those locations include:

Huntsville

4769 Whitesburg Drive #102

851 John Wright Drive NW University of Alabama

1415 Paramount Drive

Madison

100 New Bristol Lane

If you’re unable to donate in person, please donate by texting “HUNGER” to 256-559-3299 or donating online here.

News 19 partnered with Alabama Credit Union, Alfa Insurance, Van Valkenburgh & Wilkinson Properties and iHeartRadio HSV. We thank them for their support in helping the community!