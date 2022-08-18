HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It is Blitz Day! News 19 is partnering with several local businesses with the mission to “Fill the Food Bank” and feed North Alabama.

The Food Bank of North Alabama says it’s struggling to keep food on its shelves. That’s a call to action.

On Blitz Day, News 19 and partners will be on-site collecting shelf-stable foods, canned goods and cash until 7 p.m.

The Walmart located at 11610 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35803 is the only location accepting donations.

Recommended food donations include things like:

Protein – canned or dried, meat or bean.

Peanut butter

Shelf stable milk

Healthy cereals

Why Get Involved?

The USDA defines Food Insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Nationally, 1 in 8 people are food insecure.

Food insecurity is a community issue, not a poverty issue. Seniors and children bear the brunt. People living above the poverty line can experience food insecurity.

The average median household income in our area is $50,374. People living paycheck to paycheck, are a car repair, healthcare emergency, or inflation costs from financial disaster.

After the Blitz Day event, food donations can still be made at these locations.

If you’re unable to donate in person here is how you can help:

Text “HUNGER” to 256-559-3299

Donate online by clicking here.

Or just scan the QR code below

News 19’s partners for the drive include Alabama Credit Union, Alfa Insurance, Van Valkenburgh & Wilkinson Properties, and iHeartRadio HSV.