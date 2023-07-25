A young agent a futuristic smartphone with the latest holographic technology augmented reality with the inscription “fbi”.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A unique opportunity for local students to experience a simulated cyber incident led by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is slated to be held on Friday, July 28 in Huntsville.

The InfraGard Huntsville Member Alliance will host a Cyber Forensics Camp, which will allow kids a hands-on experience as they investigate a mock situation involving the Malpasset Hydro-Electric Dam in France.

Students age 11 to 14 will be challenged with finding the cause and possible criminals behind a sudden, unexplained flooding event, working alongside FBI Special Agents equipped with professional investigative tools.

Officials say the camp is intended to provide a “realistic insight into the world of cyber forensics and the techniques used by law enforcement agencies to solve complex cyber crimes.”

Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible. Students should arrive by 7:30 a.m. to check in at Dynetics Solutions Complex, 1004 Explorer Blvd NW, Huntsville. Camp will end at 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $50 per child, which includes the camp, an InfraGard Cyber Forensics Camp t-shirt, pizza lunch, and snacks.

InfraGard, whose goal is to protect the U.S.’ critical infrastructure, is a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector. The Huntsville Member Alliance is part of its broader network, focusing on local initiatives to enhance cybersecurity and increase public awareness.

You can find more information about the cyber camp or register here.