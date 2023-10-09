HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy invites you into the wilds of the theater with their adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.”

The adaptation by J.B. Mitchell is based on Kiplig’s story about a curious boy named Mowgli, who was raised by wolves in the jungle. One day, the fear of a mighty tiger forces him to leave the only home he’s ever known. Mowgli sets off on a journey into the jungle where he continues to make friends and learn life lessons about self-discovery and the rules of the jungle.

There will be several showings, including a sensory-friendly performance on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. You can find the dates and times below:

October 20 at 7 p.m.

October 21-22 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

October 27 at 7 p.m.

October 28 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

October 29 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the FPHTA website and picked up at the box office before the play begins. Adults are $22, children are $17, and children two and under are free if sitting in a lap.

You can catch “The Jungle Book” at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, located at 700 Monroe Street SW.