HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy have a wide array of events coming up, including their Princess Pancakes breakfast and their annual performance of “A Christmas Carol.”

On Saturday, September 2, families from all over are invited to join Princess Belle and her friends for a royal breakfast experience at Fantasy Playhouse!

The family-friendly event boasts a menu fit for a king, including pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and tea. While you and your family eat, the princess will teach etiquette and talk about values. Children with food allergies will be accommodated.

The 9:30 a.m. event is sold out, however, a limited number of tickets remain for the 11 a.m. event. You can purchase your tickets here.

Another upcoming event is the famous “A Christmas Carol,” which after 35 years, has become an intergenerational event.

This year’s performance is the world premiere of a brand-new adaptation. Artistic Director Stephen Tyler Davis told News 19 that this season’s plays are all new adaptations created by Alabama writers.

Auditions for “A Christmas Carol” will be held September 8-10. The audition schedule is as follows:

September 8, 6:30 p.m. – Ages 5-12

September 9, 9:30 a.m. – Teens and adults

September 10 – Callbacks (invitation only)

Fantasy Playhouse will also be performing adaptations of “The Jungle Book” and “Rapunzel and the Beanstalk,” as well as an original play by Davis titled “Space Monkeys: The Adventures of Baker and Able.”

You can find more information on their 63rd season and on upcoming camps, classes and tickets by visiting their website.