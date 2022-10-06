If you’re looking for the best way to celebrate all things fall, then you’ve come to the right place!(Photo: Getty Images)

Alabama (WHNT) — If you’re looking for the best way to celebrate all things fall, then you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve compiled a list that has something for everyone, no matter your age or price range:

Cook Museum’s Craft & Coloring Series

Kids can swing by the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur for crafts and lots of coloring activities on select dates throughout October. While this event is only free for members, kids can participate for free with general admission.

Thursday, October 6 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. – Noon

Monday, October 10 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Cook Museum of Natural Science

You can learn more here

Boaz Harvest Festival

The 58th Annual Harvest Festival in Boaz is set for October 7 and 8. This free two-day celebration will feature multiple food trucks, arts & crafts, vendors, corn hole competition, pumpkin decorating contest, car show, entertainment and much more.

Friday, October 7 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Downtown Boaz

Find more details here

Lake City Fallfest in Guntersville

The Lake City Fallfest is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 7 and carry on through Saturday, October 8 in Guntersville. It’s free to attend and will include train rides, pumpkin bowling, live music, games, hay rides, food trucks and lots more.

October 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

October 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Downtown Guntersville

Latest info can be found here

Scarecrow Trail Night Hikes

You’re invited to brave the shadows at Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Scarecrow Trail as they host Night Hikes! This opportunity to explore the nighttime activities through guided walks after the sunsets. Flashlights are encouraged. Tickets range from $15 per person up to $80 for families of five.

October 7

October 14

6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville Botanical Gardens

More details here

Downtown Open 2022

The “Downtown Open” 2022 presented by local realtors is returning to downtown Huntsville from October 13 through October 23. Putters of all ages are encouraged to participate in the completely free event, featuring 30 holes. Click the link below to find out where putters and balls will be provided.

Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 23

Anytime

Downtown Huntsville

Full details can be found here

Punkin’ Pickin’ Extravaganza

The North Alabama Railroad Museum in Huntsville is once again hosting the Punkin’ Pickin’ Extravaganza, and they expect tickets to go early! Participants will get to ride a train to Normal, Alabama (near Alabama A&M), where they can hop off and pick a pumpkin out of the patch.

Saturday, October 15

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

$20-25 per person

North Alabama Railroad Museum

All of the details can be found here

Chalktoberfest at Bridgestreet

The third annual “Chalktoberfest” is coming to Bridgestreet, set up around the Belk Courtyard and throughout Bridgestreet at participating retailers and restaurants. Organizers say to expect live music, a balloon artist, face painting and more!

Saturday, October 15

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Belk at Bridgestreet

More information can be found here

Halloween Craft Corner at Joe Wheeler

Kids can enjoy a “Craft Corner” at Joe Wheeler State Park for some fun Halloween arts and crafts. Organizers say they will have trick-or-treat bags, spooky masks, Halloween slap bracelets and a lot more goodies for the kids!

Saturday, October 15

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Joe Wheeler State Park Lodge

Learn more here

Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll

A classic Huntsville fall favorite is returning for another year. The Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll, brought to you by the Huntsville Pilgrimage Association, is a mode of transport back in time as more than 60 characters of the cemetery and the City’s history are brought to life.

Sunday, October 16

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maple Hill Cemetery

Details can be seen here

Athens Storytelling Festival

The Athens Storytelling Festival is set for another year of fun – with legends, life and lies, to scary ghost stories, tear-jerkers and knee-slappers, there’s something for everyone! Food vendors will also be handing out some old-fashioned goodies. Tickets range in price from $15 – $70.

Friday, October 21

Saturday, October 22

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Downtown Athens

You can find more information here

River Clay Fine Arts Festival

The River Clay Fine Arts Festival is expected to be yet another year of great fun in Decatur, celebrating visual art in all its forms. There will be an artist market, children’s activities and much more, all taking place at Decatur’s City Hall Campus. Tickets are $5 per person.

Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 23 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Decatur City Hall Lawn

Find all the details here

Cook Museum Chalk-A-Thon

Artists of all ages are invited to show off their skills at Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science and help color the sidewalks outside of the facility. The outdoor weather-dependent event does not include entrance into the museum.

Saturday, October 22

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cook Museum of Natural Science

Full details can be found here

German Food Fest in Madison

The Messiah Lutheran Church in Madison is hosting its German Food Fest, jam-packed with food, desserts, kids’ activities, a bubble garten, bounce houses, crafts and much more! It is free for anyone to attend.

Saturday, October 22

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Messiah Lutheran Church

More information can be found here

Cummings Research Park Family Fun Day

Cummings Research Park (CRP) is celebrating 60 years with a new, one-of-a-kind event. This family fun day will be split between Point at Lake 4 CRP West and the MidCity District. Day activities will include remote control boat races, balloon animals, live music and food trucks. At night, the event turns more “adult-friendly” with a costume contest, pumpkin patch and live music.

Saturday, October 22

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Separate locations

Full details can be found here

Huntsville Police Halloween Party

The Huntsville Police Department is inviting everyone to join them for their annual Halloween Party at the Orion Amphitheater. The free event will feature a bounce house, trunk-or-treat, entertainment, a haunted house, food trucks and more. HPD says the event is family-friendly, and while costumes are encouraged, they are not required.

Saturday, October 22

2 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Haunted House opens at 5 p.m.)

Orion Amphitheater

More details can be found here

Bros, Bows & Boos Fall Fest

A celebration of foster, adoptive and kinship families is set to be held on Sunday, October 23 at the Event Center at Roto-Rooter. Free food, games, costume contest and much more are to be expected at this free event.

Sunday, October 23

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Huntsville

Full details can be found here



Halloween Party at Madison Public Library

The Madison County Public Library is hosting a free family-friendly event, including a “not-so-scary” monster storytime at 6:15 p.m., which will be followed by trick-or-treat stations throughout the library. Organizers say costumes are, of course, encouraged.

Tuesday, October 25

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Madison Public Library

Find more information here

Halloween Bash at EarlyWorks

This annual kid-focused event is sure to be a fun time for the littles! Each ticket will grant you access to a special trick-or-treat experience for the whole family, with different stations placed throughout the museum. Tickets are $10 for ages 4 and up (3 and under are free), but must be purchased in advance!

Thursday, October 27

Friday, October 29

Saturday, October 30

4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

EarlyWorks Museum

Find more information here

Kids Spooktacular Halloween Party

Newborns to 12-year-olds are invited to this spooky event, held at Studio 53 in Huntsville. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes, but organizers say they are definitely not a requirement.

The party will feature a trunk-or-treat, bounce house and family-friendly entertainment.