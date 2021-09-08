Family-friendly activities to do in September

Happening all September

Happening at Scott’s Orchard 2163 Scott Road, Hazel Green, AL 35750

Cost: Starting at $10

Have you always wanted to see behind-the-scenes on a working farm? Scott’s Orchard provides guided wagon tours that let you hop off to pick apples in the commercial orchard, then walk through the coolers and packing line.

Happening Every First and Third Friday

Happening on the streets around Big Spring International Park Downtown Huntsville

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Food Truck rallies have returned this year for two food-filled nights a month. Food trailers will set up on first Fridays, food trucks on third Fridays. There is plenty of space to roam the park and dine, plus food tents and music.

Tell all your 4-legged friends! Food Trailers will be at Big Spring Park this Friday 5-9pm for Food Trucks vs Food Trailers, presented by Amanda Howard Sothebys International Realty. The best part is, you can bring your fur babies too! Its okay if they steal a bite or two 😉 pic.twitter.com/9YUSOvy6Bh — Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (@DowntownHSV) August 31, 2021

Happening Every Saturday

Happening at Lucky Dice Cafe in Huntsville Located at 7914 Memorial Parkway Huntsville

Cost: $10

Kids can train to be Pokémon masters and build their card collections by trading with others. Each child will be paired up to play two matches, teaching them social skills, problem-solving, reasoning, cooperation and math skills. Everyone that participates goes home with a special prize including Pokémon products, toys, candy, and plushies.

September 10 – 11

Happening at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment 2211 Seminole Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805

Get event ticket info here:

The longest-running Cigar Box Guitar Festival in the world will kick-off with a concert on the Lowe Mill dock Friday night. There will be free music all day Saturday with plenty of family-friendly activities, like building your very own Cigar Box Guitar.



Local artists Pat Nickel, John Savage and Microwave Dave are scheduled to appear at the festival along with children’s entertainer and Alabama PBS TV personality, Steve Trash; The Cigar Box Serenaders; Johnny Lowe; 1 Trick Pony and One Hand Dan.

September 11

Happening at Burritt on the Mountain Located at 3101 Burritt Dr Huntsville, Ala.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for Burritt Members Adults – $12 Children & Students – $8 Children 2 and under – Free



Enjoy the day at a historic park listening to groups of musicians making music the old-fashioned way.

September 15

Happening during Depot Days in Hartselle, Ala. Cost: Free



Students are invited to come together a neon glow party at the Depot Days main stage in downtown Hartselle.

(Photo: Hartselle Chamber of Commerce)

September 18

Happening in Downtown Hartselle Cost: Free



The Depot Days Festival is Hartselle’s biggest event of the year and filled with community events. On Saturday, there will be a tractor show, car show, live entertainment, vendors, and an art competition.

September 24

Happening at Urban Cookhouse at Bridge Street Town Center 325 The Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville, Ala.



The 325 Block Party is back! There will be food, fun, live entertainment, and sidewalk shopping.

September 26

Happening at Cathedral Caverns State Park 637 Cave Road, Woodville, Ala.

Get registration info here:

Conquer the Cave 5K runners start in a the valley before entering Cathedral Caverns for a racing experience unlike any other.