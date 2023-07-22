HUNTSVILLE, Al. (WHNT) — Families of gun violence victims gathered in Huntsville at the Richard Showers recreation center for the 8th annual “Honoring Our Angels” event.

The event is designed to bring North Alabama families together to offer support for those whose children suffered from gun violence.

When Larry Flaccamio was killed in 2014, his mother Donna Howell grieved his loss. However, she decided to do something about it. “When you take a life, you don’t just take that life friends and family everyone is affected by a loss,” Howell said.

She realized that there were other parents and their families out there going through similar situations. Howell began the Larry Flaccamio Foundation which has now hosted its “Honoring Our Angels” event since 2014.

It was created to offer a support system for families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence. For those who’ve lost their children, it’s a space where they can gather with others who have dealt with that same experience.

Victims were recognized with their pictures on display with the goal of ensuring that they were never forgotten.

Howell, the foundation’s founder says it’s important to ensure those families always have support even years after they’re loved ones are lost.

“This is a way to network so they can find somebody that they’re comfortable with talking to its also to celebrate their child’s life it’s important to me to keep these kids memories alive no matter how long it’s been there is going to be somebody there for them,” Howell told News 19.

Howell says her son’s death motivated her to start the foundation to offer support for those families that experienced the same pain that she did.

She also highlighted the importance of recognizing gun violence and the lives that have been lost as a result with hopes of starting a non-profit that will help provide financial support for victims and their families.