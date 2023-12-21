DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — He’s got the combat boots.

Perfectly pressed denim overalls, and a patriotic polo handmade by his wife.

From just the outfit alone, Murrell Frazier catches your attention, and on Thursday he gave attention to the needs of others.

Murrell Frazier wasn’t wearing his typical produce apron that he has on when he clocks in, instead, he had sported a different role, that of Secret Santa.

Giving away gift cards with different amounts of money on them to people in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Marketplace in Decatur.

“I’m in a [Facebook] group called Recipes and Other Things and we like to as a group do different things to help folks out and we just did this last week try to raise a little money to pass out to folks and in that short time we raised over 1,800 dollars,” Fraizer said.

That money was put into over forty gift cards, that he handed away to shoppers.

Like so many of us, Frazier has endured tragedy in his life losing his only child ten years ago.

His son Jansen Frazier, who was a veteran, not only lives on in Frazier’s memory but he has a purple heart parking sign in remembrance of his son.

“People tell you that you get used to it you really don’t it still hurts a lot,” he said

And helping others during Christmas also helps him get through the holidays without Jansen.

“Christmas I think brings people together most of the time and at some point or another I think everyone has hard times I know I have and to help people sometimes,” Frazier said. “It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”