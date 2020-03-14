Explore The South: 3 Pieces of History in Downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, there's art, food, music, and fun - all influenced by 200 years of history. It all started in Big Spring Park, and so should you.

Originally, the big spring was valuable for it's fresh water, fish, and central location.

Author, historian, and local tour guide Jacque Reeves shared her insight about the history of downtown Huntsville.

"The big spring then became the crown jewel of downtown Huntsville. It has changed quite a bit over the two centuries," said Reeves.

That water flow is a main feature of the mosaic which hangs under the same courthouse roof where county judges strike their gavel.

"The design tells the history of Huntsville,” she said. “To go and study that it gives you sort of a complete history of Huntsville."

Just 200 feet from the courthouse, you’ll find Harrison Brothers Hardware.

“When the last of the Harrison brothers passed away, there were no dependents really who wanted to take it on and keep it going, so it was sold to the city of Huntsville," said Reeves. "It's now maintained as a hardware store sort of in the background, you can see the hammers and the nails and things that would of been sold in the 1900's but you can't buy those, what you can buy are Alabama made items."

They also stock locally made gifts.

The history doesn't stop there - Stroll through the more than 70 acres of nearby Maple Hill Cemetery.

"Every era of American history is represented by somebody who’s buried there and the stories are immeasurable, innumerable, everybody has a story," said Reeves.

Five Alabama governors were laid to rest among hundreds of other early settlers.

There are markers in front of historical sites in downtown Huntsville that explain the history.