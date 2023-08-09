HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Enable Madison County is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone for their vegetable garden. They are ringing in its 35th anniversary!

Enable is hosting a special event to mark the occasion on October 17 at 1:00 p.m. The event will include tours, a reveal of the rebranded garden, speakers, a ribbon cutting with the Huntsville Madison County Chamber, and refreshments.

It is taking place at the garden, located at 4510 Bob Wallace Ave. SW in Huntsville.

Enable Madison County’s mission is to enable the aging and home-bound to live at home independently, safely, and with dignity, by providing volunteer services that specifically address their special physical and emotional needs.

Kiliaen Anderson, the nonprofit’s community outreach coordinator, says 10% of clients served through Enable receive fresh produce from the garden.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the garden can simply show up when it’s open. Enable has the garden’s hours listed on its Facebook page and website. People interested in other volunteer opportunities can apply on the Enable website.