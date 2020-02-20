Take a trip to the French Quarter Saturday for Mardi Gras at MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Let the good times roll!
Mardi Gras comes to Huntsville and The Camp at MidCity Saturday, February 22.
From 11 a.m.-11 p.m., food and performances will bring a taste of the French Quarter to the Rocket City.
The lineup for performances includes:
- Noon: Kickoff ceremony with Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church Choir
- 12:45 p.m. – “Iko Iko” performed by Columbia High School
- 1 p.m. – Second-Line Parade with the Mardi Gras Indians
- 1:30 p.m. – NuSoul Productions
- 3 p.m. – Quantaphonics
- 5 p.m. – Lamont Landers Band
- 7 p.m. – Flow Tribe
- 9 p.m. – Dumpstaphunk
In addition to the performances, there will be plenty of food, including:
- Crawfish
- Gumbo
- Pralines
- Beignets
- King Cake
- Poboys
- Jambalaya
The celebration is free to attend, is kid-friendly, and will feature history lessons as well.