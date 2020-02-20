Take a trip to the French Quarter Saturday for Mardi Gras at MidCity

A building located in the French Quarter decorated for Mardi Gras.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Let the good times roll!

Mardi Gras comes to Huntsville and The Camp at MidCity Saturday, February 22.

From 11 a.m.-11 p.m., food and performances will bring a taste of the French Quarter to the Rocket City.

The lineup for performances includes:

Noon: Kickoff ceremony with Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church Choir

12:45 p.m. – “Iko Iko” performed by Columbia High School

1 p.m. – Second-Line Parade with the Mardi Gras Indians

1:30 p.m. – NuSoul Productions

3 p.m. – Quantaphonics

5 p.m. – Lamont Landers Band

7 p.m. – Flow Tribe

9 p.m. – Dumpstaphunk

In addition to the performances, there will be plenty of food, including:

Crawfish

Gumbo

Pralines

Beignets

King Cake

Poboys

Jambalaya

The celebration is free to attend, is kid-friendly, and will feature history lessons as well.