Take a trip to the French Quarter Saturday for Mardi Gras at MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Let the good times roll!

Mardi Gras comes to Huntsville and The Camp at MidCity Saturday, February 22.

From 11 a.m.-11 p.m., food and performances will bring a taste of the French Quarter to the Rocket City.

The lineup for performances includes:

  • Noon: Kickoff ceremony with Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church Choir
  • 12:45 p.m. – “Iko Iko” performed by Columbia High School
  • 1 p.m. – Second-Line Parade with the Mardi Gras Indians
  • 1:30 p.m. – NuSoul Productions
  • 3 p.m. – Quantaphonics
  • 5 p.m. – Lamont Landers Band
  • 7 p.m. – Flow Tribe
  • 9 p.m. – Dumpstaphunk

In addition to the performances, there will be plenty of food, including:

  • Crawfish
  • Gumbo
  • Pralines
  • Beignets
  • King Cake
  • Poboys
  • Jambalaya

The celebration is free to attend, is kid-friendly, and will feature history lessons as well.

