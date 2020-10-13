Quite The View On A Clear Fall Day

After the cloudy and muggy day we had Monday, today has been quite the treat. Jason happened to notice some interesting sights on some of our cameras today. Our camera near Minor Hill can see all the way across Limestone County today. After zooming in, you can see one of West Limestone’s athletic fields and Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant off into the distance.

