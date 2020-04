HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While people continue to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Fleet Feet Huntsville is motivating everyone to keep moving with a new challenge.

#KeepMovingHuntsville is a virtual mileage challenge encouraging everyone to run, walk, or hike one mile a day during the month of May.

Registration for the challenge is $20 and will be open until May 1. For more information and to register, click here.