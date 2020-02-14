Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy Presents “The Hobbit”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - While Bilbo Baggins usually reads about adventures from the comfort of his cozy Hobbit Hole, his love of a good story gets the better of his quiet habits when there is a dragon to defeat.

Bilbo sets off with Gandalf the wizard and 12 ragged dwarfs only to find that questing for treasure is much harder than he thought. This staging of Tolkien's classic novel will take you all the way to the Lonely Mountain and back again.

Join Bilbo and Fantasy Playhouse for an unforgettable family adventure on stage at the VBC Playhouse!

Dates: February 21-23

Times: Friday nights at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Where: Von Braun Center Playhouse, 700 Monroe St SW, Huntsville, AL. 35801

Tickets: Tickets: $20 for Adults; $15 for Children ages 3-18. Children 2 and under are free if sitting on a lap. A lap seat ticket needs to be picked up at the Box Office just prior to show.

Adapted for the stage by Edward Mast. Produced by Special Arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, IL and sponsored in part by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the City Arts and Cultural grant program through Arts Huntsville.