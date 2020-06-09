A Tennessee Valley summer tradition is back with new safety guidelines

OCOEE, Tenn. – The splash of cool water, the rush of adrenaline, and the smell of the great outdoors can only mean one thing – it’s summertime in the Tennessee Valley.

And with the return of summer, a summertime tradition is back as well – white water rafting on the Ocoee River in southeast Tennessee.

The river is 2.5 hours east of Huntsville, and Quest Expeditions is one of many companies offering tours on the river.

President Keith Jenkins says not only are they open, but they’ve already drawn large crowds.

“We had a good capacity over Memorial Day weekend. We’re excited to see the season come around and see people come and join us.”

Jenkins says the nature of white water rafting already builds in social distancing, and they’ve been working on guidelines for cleaning equipment.

“It’s a great outdoor activity. It does natural social spacing on the river when we get out. People come up with their party of four and it naturally social spaces. We also checked with the Coast Guard on the sanitation of gear and equipment and created a set of guidelines and best practices all the outfitters agreed to follow.”

Not only does Quest offer rafting tours for all ages and skill levels, but they also have cabins for rent, and a group lodging option as well.

To book a trip, visit the Quest website, call them at (800) 277-4357, or email them at trips@questexpeditions.com.

You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.