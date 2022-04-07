HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama announced former New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees as the keynote speaker for its 2022 Leaders & Legends banquet dinner.

“We’re excited as usual,” chapter President Patrick Wynn told News 19.

It’s the usual excitement after the likes of Brett Favre, Bo Jackson, Evander Holyfield, and more have dedicated time to helping the chapter raise money in years past.

“I’ve always been a believer in exposure,” Wynn said. “Sometimes a lot of kids, they don’t know what they don’t know. And so when they can get exposed to real people – we put these people on a real pedestal, but for these kids, it’s somebody that they can rub elbows with and share stories and share their dreams. And Drew can do some of that with our young people.”

This year’s Leaders & Legends Night inside the Von Braun Center takes place July 27 sponsored by Hiley Mazda.

Wynn said the annual dinner includes VIP packages and a silent auction, all part of crucial fundraising efforts to serve their goals.

“I just think for us this year in choosing Drew, he was somebody that has the right kind of message. What he meant to the community of New Orleans, what he did during hurricanes, he was a pillar in the community. So that’s what we want to show our young people at boys & girls clubs.”

Those interested in reserving a spot or donating to the chapter’s annual budget can email bmorring@bgcnal.Com or call 256-534-6060.