HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — There are a few opportunities coming up with Drake State Community and Technical College that could help ignite a flame to a future passion.

The Elite Training Camp is a free opportunity for high school students to learn about STEM careers. Students will have the chance to learn more about machining, systems engineering, drones, engineering design, welding and robotics. These one-day camps will be taking place on April 15 and 20.

Interested in this opportunity? To apply send an email to levi.mayer@drakestate.edu.

Drake State is also offering a free certificate program through a partnership with Amazon Web Services and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave.

The Fiber Option Fusion Splicing Certificate Course takes place over the course of two days. The program is being held April 17 and 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

After the course concludes, a certificate ceremony will be held that will also serve as an employer networking event.

Register for the program using the following link: https://fiber-aws.pearson.com/fusion-splicing-registration