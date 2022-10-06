For the second year in a row, Drake State Community and Technical College is working to help cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the second year in a row, Drake State Community and Technical College is working to help cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Wrapped in Love Initiative is an effort to collect blankets for breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The effort was spurred by Drake State Student Success Specialist, Tiffany Green, who has a personal connection to cancer. Her dad was diagnosed and treated for cancer. He shared that he often got cold during chemo infusions, so Tiffany made her father a blanket to keep him warm.

It was one of the last gifts she gave him before he passed away.

Last year, Drake State started the Wrapped in Love Initiative to collect blankets for breast cancer patients being treated at the Clearview Cancer Institute.

135 blankets were collected with the help of local organizations and businesses.

“Breast cancer patients often experience chills during treatments and could use a blanket,” said Green. “Unfortunately, a blanket may not be available to keep them warm. I want everyone who is dealing with cancer to feel a layer of comfort and care during this challenging season.”

Collection boxes can be found at several businesses in Huntsville including Drake State, Barre3 Huntsville, Zoom Indoor Cycling, Twickenham Nutrition, and Weichert Realtors. Donations are currently being accepted throughout the month.

Donated blankets should be new and soft, as patient’s skin can be sensitive from chemotherapy treatments. The last day to donate is Tuesday, October 25.