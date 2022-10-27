HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thanksgiving is less than a month away, and Downtown Rescue Mission said they are hoping to hand out more turkeys than ever before at this year’s Drive Thru Turkey Box Giveaway. However, souring poultry prices may impact the collection process.

For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings. Though prices are high this year, Downtown Rescue Mission President Keith Overholt said the giveaway means a lot to the community.

“The response is always great,” Overholt said. “People are always excited about getting a food box. They may not have a Thanksgiving meal if it weren’t for the Downtown Rescue Mission and this community.”

Inflation is impacting prices at the grocery store. The average cost per pound of a frozen turkey is $1.46 this week, compared to $1.15 last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The upcoming holiday may also exacerbate an existing turkey shortage, the result of a large outbreak of avian flu this year. If you intend to buy a frozen turkey for either your own table or for Downtown Rescue’s turkey box giveaway, it’s a good idea to plan ahead.

“If you would like to help us, we sure could use the help,” Overholt said.

Downtown Rescue is already collecting turkeys for the year. Overholt said the need is normally greater in the winter, and this year, more locals have needed help than ever before.

“We’re usually full all year round, but we usually see an increase of about 10-20% when the cold comes,” Overholt said.

If you would like to donate a frozen turkey, you can drop it off at Downtown Rescue Mission any day before 9 am. Downtown Rescue is looking for volunteers to help with the giveaway. For more information, you can email volunteer@downtownrescuemission.org. You can also donate directly to the mission.

If you are in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, signups will begin the first Monday in November. You can pick up a request slip on November 7 or 8, fill it out and return it by November 22, the final day of the giveaway.

The boxes will contain a turkey and sides, enough to feed a family of 4 to 6 people.