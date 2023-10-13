ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Tucked away on a mass expanse of land in Limestone County is a fictional town filled with terrifying creatures who have been secluded from society for decades, after being quarantined during a chemical spill that never quite cleared itself up.

Doomsday Haunted Attraction is fun and fright-filled from start to finish. From the jump scares to the many different sets, and an opening ‘murder march’ that features a bonfire and the national anthem, guests are sure to be entertained. The property also offers paintball and airsoft, vendors and a DJ!

News 19’s Lauren Layton and Emileigh Forrester took on the massive outdoor haunt and barely made it out alive.

Doomsday is open Friday and Saturday nights from 7-11 p.m., plus Halloween and November 4. Gates open at 7 and ticket sales end at 10 p.m. for those special nights. It is located at 24952 US 72 Athens.