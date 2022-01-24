Donate blood and get a free dozen from Krispy Kreme!

(WHNT) – January is National Blood Donor Month and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker, or a digital pass on your donor app – it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, north Alabama’s local blood bank LifeSouth, which recently joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, is also in dire need of blood donations. Krispy Kreme said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion – so long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Visit the Krispy Kreme website, and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

In north Alabama, Huntsville, Decatur, and Florence Krispy Kremes are participating in the promotion. No purchase is required – simply show your proof of blood donation inside or in the drive-thru to receive your free dozen.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here. For LifeSouth, click here. To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here. For LifeSouth, click here.