HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Organizers for Christmas on the River have announced the holiday festival’s fireworks finale.

Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick and Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick announced Monday that Christmas on the River will hold its closing fireworks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. due to inclement weather possible on Thursday.

Ditto’s Landing said Reindeer Rails, the event’s indoor holiday train and village display will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Christmas on the River’s Christmas Card Lane has also rescheduled its final drive-through night to Tuesday. The attraction features life-sized Christmas cards along the Tennessee River Greenway and will be open for the rest of the month for walking tours.

Christmas in the River is winding down on its inaugural year at Ditto’s Landing in South Huntsville and organizers say plans are already underway for next year.