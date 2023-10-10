HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As spooky season returns, so does the most ghoulishly fun party!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is putting the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraiser’ and the ‘boos’ in booze during their premier Halloween “Wine Down” event.

Wine Down will be on Friday, October 20, at the Huntsville Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Guests are asked to don their best costumes, appetite and dancing shoes. The event features a wine raffle, silent auction, food from multiple restaurants in the area, a DJ, a palm reader and a costume contest.

Tickets are $55 if purchased online and $65 at the door, and include dinner and drinks.

The event raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley. The nonprofit matches kids with leaders in the community for a mentorship program. The kids and mentors are called Littles and Bigs, respectively.

According to statistics from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, when compared to young people who are not involved with the organization, Littles were 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to use alcohol and 52 percent less likely to skip school.