MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — You can now tie the knot at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Officials announced that Toyota Field is now open for weddings, bachelor parties and any wedding-related events.

The field can host indoor or outdoor events with a variety of packages available. You can host an event from 25 people to 10,000.

Event spaces include the Haley Lounge for cocktail hour and the 5,000 square-foot SportsMed Stadium Club which includes a full-service bar and can hold over 400 people.

Photo: Rocket City Trash Pandas

Toyota Field also offers outdoor options which include use of the infield and allow guests to take batting practice in the Wicks Family Foundation batting cages. The Trash Pandas clubhouse is also available for smaller events such as bachelor or bachelorette parties.

Photo: Rocket City Trash Pandas

Catering is available through North Alabama Catering, the menu includes all your favorite ballpark classics, bartender services and buffet options.

Toyota Field is registered on The Knot and Wedding Wire. A spokesperson says if you are interested in booking an event at Toyota Field, reach out to members of the Event Staff at (256) 517-3752 or (256) 517- 3762.

Bookings must be reserved 14 days in advance.